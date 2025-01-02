Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett Price Performance
DEI opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -760.00%.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
