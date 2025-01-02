Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4,395.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,099 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 379.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,085,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,071,000 after purchasing an additional 858,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,809,000 after purchasing an additional 384,371 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth approximately $6,210,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -760.00%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

