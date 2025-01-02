Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.00.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Garmin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $206.26 on Thursday. Garmin has a one year low of $119.15 and a one year high of $222.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,484.70. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,155,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.