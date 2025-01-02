Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.21.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMPS shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Read Our Latest Report on AMPS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Altus Power Price Performance
AMPS stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.04. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.28.
Altus Power Company Profile
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altus Power
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.