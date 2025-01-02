Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMPS shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,628,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after buying an additional 53,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,682,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 37.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 807,071 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Altus Power by 8.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,444,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Altus Power by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,411,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 745,810 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPS stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.04. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

