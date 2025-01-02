Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $495.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $501.75 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $350.55 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 23.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 82.1% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 135.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

