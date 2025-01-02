Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $296,000 in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Neurogene by 912.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after buying an additional 659,515 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Neurogene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,135,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurogene by 123.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 56,533 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurogene Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NGNE opened at $22.86 on Thursday. Neurogene Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.

In other Neurogene news, CEO Rachel Mcminn acquired 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $969,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,476,323.60. This trade represents a 3.80 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic bought 24,000 shares of Neurogene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $491,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,765.12. This represents a 45.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 120,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,249. Insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGNE. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Neurogene from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Neurogene from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

