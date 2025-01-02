Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,381 The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 47.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 943,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after buying an additional 302,643 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in Lovesac by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 814,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 99,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lovesac by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,872 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 774,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,967.20. The trade was a 20.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Lovesac from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Lovesac from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Shares of LOVE opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.14 million, a PE ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Lovesac’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

See Also

