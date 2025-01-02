Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 12,488 Shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Stock

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 12,488 shares of Optex Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $87,540.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 793,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,960.75. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 13,674 shares of Optex Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $98,999.76.

Optex Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:OPXS opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optex Systems

Optex Systems ( NASDAQ:OPXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 12.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optex Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.33% of Optex Systems worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

