Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 13,674 Shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Stock

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 13,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $98,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,646,483.24. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 12,488 shares of Optex Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $87,540.88.

Optex Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

OPXS opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $47.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.28. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optex Systems

Optex Systems ( NASDAQ:OPXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optex Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.33% of Optex Systems worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

