Nicholas James Cooper Sells 459,005 Shares of Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Stock

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas James Cooper sold 459,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $119,341.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,925.60. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Volato Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of SOAR stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Volato Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Volato Group Company Profile

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

