Omaha Corp Boston Sells 15,904 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 15,904 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $194,187.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,912,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,246,594.47. This trade represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,077 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $109,468.62.

Shares of NYSE:BOC opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.88 million, a PE ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Boston Omaha in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Boston Omaha by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 693,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 505,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 20.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

