Emil D. Kakkis Sells 11,727 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $495,231.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,183,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,229,686.55. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The business had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $43,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

