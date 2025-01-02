Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several brokerages have commented on DSP. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Viant Technology

Shares of DSP stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 316.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93.

In other Viant Technology news, Director Max O. Valdes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $153,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,400.52. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 529,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,193.04. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,441 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

