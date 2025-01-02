Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.24.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance
NYSE PBR opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.5338 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
