Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,372,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,174,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,099,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,313 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,819,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $227,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,745,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PBR opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.5338 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.