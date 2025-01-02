Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$88.00.

SJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$70.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Also, Director Rhodri Harries acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$70.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$352,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $896,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$71.19 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$67.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

