Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $8.35. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Yamaha Motor Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.
About Yamaha Motor
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.
