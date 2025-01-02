Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $347,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,403.40. This trade represents a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $178,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,569.72. This trade represents a 35.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 7.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,054,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,769,000 after acquiring an additional 71,782 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 75,164 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,635,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 94,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $94.06 on Thursday. Popular has a 1-year low of $79.01 and a 1-year high of $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.91.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.62 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

