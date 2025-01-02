Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.18.

IAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IAS

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,457.99. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $52,976.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,534.53. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 231,271 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 12.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 207.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 86,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after buying an additional 110,149 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.06 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.