TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.79.

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Down 0.9 %

TKO opened at $142.11 on Thursday. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $149.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.50. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.36 and a beta of 1.09.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TKO Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 263,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,682,504.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 418,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,519,731.39. The trade was a 169.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 60,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,653,695.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,734,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,303,996.90. The trade was a 3.60 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 600,647 shares of company stock worth $86,815,728. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TKO Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 12,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.