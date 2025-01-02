Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXT

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of PXT opened at C$14.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.33 and a 52 week high of C$25.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parex Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Cam Grainger purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$181,575.00. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parex Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.