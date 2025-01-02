Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Teradata stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Teradata by 88.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 75.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2,934.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

