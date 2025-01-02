Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $6,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,047,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,075,997.36. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 53,161 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $380,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 664,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,173.20. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,446,623 shares of company stock worth $9,000,561. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,919,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after buying an additional 1,019,949 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $4,029,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,455 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cipher Mining by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 389,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

CIFR opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

