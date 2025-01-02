Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.31.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
Read Our Latest Report on TRVI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance
TRVI stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.96.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trevi Therapeutics
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.