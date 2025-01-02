Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,395,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,327,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 117,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 53,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

TRVI stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

