Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 327 ($4.09).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,428.57%.
About Marks and Spencer Group
M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.
We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.
