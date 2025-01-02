Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 327 ($4.09).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 380.80 ($4.76) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,813.34, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 381.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 349.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 229.60 ($2.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 415.30 ($5.20).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.

