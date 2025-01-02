NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.
NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
NYSE:NI opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. NiSource has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $38.56.
NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.00 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.63%. NiSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.
