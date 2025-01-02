Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) versus Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR) Financial Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Revelyst and Dewey Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revelyst -0.34% 19.53% 9.44% Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revelyst and Dewey Electronics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revelyst $1.23 billion 0.91 -$5.51 million ($0.18) -106.83 Dewey Electronics $5.93 million 0.28 $140,000.00 N/A N/A

Dewey Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revelyst.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

90.5% of Revelyst shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Revelyst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Dewey Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Revelyst has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dewey Electronics has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revelyst beats Dewey Electronics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revelyst

Vista Outdoor Inc. is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. The company principally serves outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Vista Outdoor Inc. is based in ANOKA, Minn.

About Dewey Electronics

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures military electronics. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, hybrid power generators, vehicle auxiliary power units, and generator accessories; non-power products, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, and indicator transmitters; and military support equipment to the United States armed forces. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Oakland, New Jersey.

