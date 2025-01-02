Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SERV shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of SERV stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Serve Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

In related news, Director James Buckly Jordan sold 64,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $551,976.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,375.64. The trade was a 12.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $85,235.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,355,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,425,437.26. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,854. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter worth about $110,000.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

