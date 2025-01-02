Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TNL stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.96%.
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.
