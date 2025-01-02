Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy A. Simonian sold 134,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $36,372.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088.90. This represents a 76.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 298,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

