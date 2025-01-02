Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,280,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 15,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 7,750 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,534.78. This trade represents a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,072. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $323,723. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,392,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $10,304,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $8,911,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,003.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 396,456 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -78.48%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

