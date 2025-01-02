Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.75 and traded as high as C$2.91. Buhler Industries shares last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.19.

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

