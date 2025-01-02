Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.19. Track Group shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,611 shares.

Track Group Stock Up 11.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Track Group had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology.

