Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 925.76 ($11.58) and traded as high as GBX 956 ($11.96). Scottish Mortgage shares last traded at GBX 955 ($11.95), with a volume of 1,161,642 shares trading hands.

Scottish Mortgage Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 925.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 880.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,826.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Scottish Mortgage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.18%. Scottish Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -769.23%.

About Scottish Mortgage

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

