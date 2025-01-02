Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Update

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 130,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.18% of Electra Battery Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Electra Battery Materials from $5.60 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Electra Battery Materials Trading Down 16.6 %

Shares of ELBM stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Electra Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.61.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

