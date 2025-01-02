Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 11,036 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 379% compared to the average volume of 2,306 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $118.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $126.23.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

