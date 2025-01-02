Investors Purchase High Volume of Las Vegas Sands Call Options (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 44,801 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 124% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,964 call options.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.3 %

LVS opened at $51.36 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $6,405,744.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,776.03. This trade represents a 58.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,861,707 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

