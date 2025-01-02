Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.30 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 163.83 ($2.05). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 164.39 ($2.06), with a volume of 469,008 shares.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.19. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,362.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.