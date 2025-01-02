Traders Purchase High Volume of Innoviz Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 42,703 call options on the company. This is an increase of 805% compared to the average volume of 4,717 call options.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 8.7 %
Shares of INVZ stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $228.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Innoviz Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 19.6% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,715,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 444,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 29.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 735,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
