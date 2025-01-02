abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.97 ($2.74) and traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.78). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 221.37 ($2.77), with a volume of 26,766 shares changing hands.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market cap of £344.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 216.50.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.
Insider Activity at abrdn Asian Income Fund
abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
