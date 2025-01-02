abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.97 ($2.74) and traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.78). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 221.37 ($2.77), with a volume of 26,766 shares changing hands.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market cap of £344.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 216.50.

Get abrdn Asian Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Asian Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Insider Activity at abrdn Asian Income Fund

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

In other abrdn Asian Income Fund news, insider Ian Cadby purchased 8,000 shares of abrdn Asian Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £17,840 ($22,322.32). 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.