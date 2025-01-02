Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.77 ($2.70) and traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.80). Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.79), with a volume of 518,149 shares trading hands.
Fidelity China Special Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 4,391.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 203.15.
About Fidelity China Special
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.
