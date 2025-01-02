Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares trading hands.
Northern Frontier Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.
Northern Frontier Company Profile
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
