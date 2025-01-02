Traders Buy Large Volume of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 11,669 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 172% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,293 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLAY

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 37,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $961,487.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,000.28. The trade was a 37.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,128.49. This represents a 21.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 71,672 shares of company stock worth $1,966,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.