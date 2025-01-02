Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.03. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 224,346 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.51% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

