Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.85. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,538,519 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCRB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.
Seres Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 49.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
