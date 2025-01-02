Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.85. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,538,519 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCRB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

The stock has a market cap of $141.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 49.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

