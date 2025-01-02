Short Interest in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Decreases By 5.1%

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,600 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 511,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of INSE stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 million, a P/E ratio of -904.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Inspired Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.