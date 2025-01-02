Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $3.81. Organicell Regenerative Medicine shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 37,621 shares trading hands.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services.
