Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.95. Southwest Georgia Financial shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
Southwest Georgia Financial Price Performance
Southwest Georgia Financial Company Profile
Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.
