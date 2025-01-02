Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Decreases By 5.1%

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,800 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 852,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 53.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 1,045.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMS. Bank of America raised Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Thursday, November 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Shares of FMS stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

