Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.46 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 143 ($1.79). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.78), with a volume of 255,053 shares trading hands.
Apax Global Alpha Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.40. The firm has a market cap of £688.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,558.07 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Activity
In other Apax Global Alpha news, insider Alexander Denny bought 16,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £23,431.80 ($29,319.07). Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.
About Apax Global Alpha
Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in private equity funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.
