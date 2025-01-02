JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,109.47 ($13.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,130 ($14.14). JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 1,130 ($14.14), with a volume of 63,164 shares.

JPMorgan American Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 485.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,109.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,029.30.

JPMorgan American Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

