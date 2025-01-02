Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE CP opened at $72.37 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
