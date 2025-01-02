Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $72.37 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

